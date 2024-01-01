Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 34 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 93.0% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,286.96 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,348.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,162.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2,023.05. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.51 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,633 shares of company stock worth $7,494,026 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Wedbush downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,330.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,188.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.