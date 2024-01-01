Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 9,756 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,756 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Toast in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Toast in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 543,755 shares of company stock worth $9,234,256 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOST opened at $18.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

