Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of KRYS opened at $124.06 on Monday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.81 and a 52-week high of $132.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.72.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $3.89. The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.78.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

