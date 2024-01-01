HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZVRA. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $6.55 on Thursday. Zevra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 241.00% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

