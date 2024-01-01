HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 3,679 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.0% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $203,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $203,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 687,984 shares of company stock valued at $230,205,156 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $353.96 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.74 and a 1 year high of $361.90. The stock has a market cap of $909.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.74 and a 200 day moving average of $311.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.