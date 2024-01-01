Head to Head Contrast: Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) vs. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chord Energy and Occidental Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chord Energy $3.65 billion 1.88 $1.86 billion $25.24 6.59 Occidental Petroleum $37.10 billion 1.42 $13.30 billion $4.57 13.07

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Chord Energy. Chord Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Occidental Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chord Energy 27.86% 16.74% 12.03% Occidental Petroleum 18.26% 25.39% 7.27%

Dividends

This table compares Chord Energy and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Chord Energy pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Occidental Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chord Energy pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Occidental Petroleum pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Occidental Petroleum has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Chord Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Chord Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Chord Energy has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chord Energy and Occidental Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chord Energy 0 1 8 0 2.89 Occidental Petroleum 1 7 9 1 2.56

Chord Energy currently has a consensus price target of $187.40, suggesting a potential upside of 12.74%. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus price target of $71.18, suggesting a potential upside of 19.20%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than Chord Energy.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Chord Energy on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; and vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.