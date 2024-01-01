HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,502 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $205.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

