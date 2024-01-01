Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $9.24 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 4.6% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

