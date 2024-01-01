Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 400 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises approximately 3.4% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $45.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.10. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

