Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Sells 246 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,293 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $68,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 120,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,966 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 63,174 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $144.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $146.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.02. The company has a market capitalization of $160.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,120. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

