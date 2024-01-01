HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 454 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 49.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HubSpot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $580.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $487.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.99 and a 1-year high of $593.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,519,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,850 shares of company stock worth $21,363,614. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.62.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

