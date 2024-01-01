IDEX Biometrics ASA Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 9th (OTCMKTS:IDXAF)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 9th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, January 9th.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Stock Performance

Shares of IDXAF stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. The company has a market cap of $34.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 592.76% and a negative return on equity of 156.35%. The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells fingerprint authentication solutions in Norway, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

