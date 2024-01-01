IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Short Interest Update

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,110 ($14.10) to GBX 980 ($12.45) in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS:IGGHY opened at $9.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. IG Group has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

