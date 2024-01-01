Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 246.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

