Index Fund Advisors Inc. Takes $220,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $169.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.75. The company has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

