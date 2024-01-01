Insider Buying: Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Insider Buys £8,491.28 in Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) insider Rowan Gormley purchased 14,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £8,491.28 ($10,789.43).

Rowan Gormley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Rowan Gormley purchased 19,000 shares of Naked Wines stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,500 ($12,071.16).

Naked Wines Trading Down 3.5 %

LON WINE opened at GBX 55 ($0.70) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 60.97. Naked Wines plc has a twelve month low of GBX 26.50 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 145.90 ($1.85). The company has a market capitalization of £40.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.03, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.89.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

