International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $163.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

