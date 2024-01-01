Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 401.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $37.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $38.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.1202 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

