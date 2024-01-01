Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,613,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,979 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $94,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $62.66 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $65.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

