iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Lantz Financial LLC’s Largest Position

Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.1% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TNF LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 92,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,709,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 166,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,583,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $477.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $453.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.08. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $379.60 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.