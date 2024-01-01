iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Corundum Trust Company INC’s 10th Largest Position

Corundum Trust Company INC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.8% of Corundum Trust Company INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Corundum Trust Company INC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.35 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.