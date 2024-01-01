iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127,489 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock opened at $75.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.57 and a 52 week high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

