iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.7% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,504,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,845,000 after buying an additional 173,469 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 117,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.41 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.18.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

