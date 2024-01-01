iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% during the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

