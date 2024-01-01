Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 98,786.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,078,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,921,191,000 after purchasing an additional 363,709,934 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,454,000 after acquiring an additional 55,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,933,000 after acquiring an additional 244,094 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,449,000 after acquiring an additional 62,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $163.41 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $184.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

