Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,274.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,498 shares of company stock worth $4,038,564. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE J opened at $129.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.58.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

