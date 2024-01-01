JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Short Interest Down 38.5% in December

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,100 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 471,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,586,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $49.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Read More
