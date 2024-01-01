Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $9.34.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, SVP Ron M. Logan, Jr. bought 15,354 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $154,000.62. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,541.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $340,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 631,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,831.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ron M. Logan, Jr. purchased 15,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.62. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,047 shares in the company, valued at $692,541.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,821,594 shares of company stock worth $18,209,388.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,674,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,724,000 after acquiring an additional 177,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,591,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 94,886 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 770,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 69,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

