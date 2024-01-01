Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,775,000 after buying an additional 51,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,804,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 98,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $334.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.62. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.90 and a 12-month high of $457.73.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.79%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

