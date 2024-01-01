Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNX. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $57.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.05. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

