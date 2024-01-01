Komodo (KMD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $817,441.75

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $40.03 million and approximately $817,441.75 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00062987 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00050349 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00020700 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

