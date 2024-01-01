Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 862 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $353.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $329.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.74 and a fifty-two week high of $361.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $203,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,670 shares in the company, valued at $10,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 687,984 shares of company stock worth $230,205,156. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

