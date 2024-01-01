Lake Street Financial LLC Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) by 59.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Lion Electric were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEV. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the first quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Lion Electric by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the first quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the first quarter worth $32,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.04.

Lion Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. The Lion Electric Company has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 21.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $80.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

