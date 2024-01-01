Lake Street Financial LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 188.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 47.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 59.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Tilray Stock Down 4.6 %

Tilray stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 216.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

