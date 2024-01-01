Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.71.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $190.49 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

