Lake Street Financial LLC Reduces Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $164.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,499 shares of company stock worth $2,297,359 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.