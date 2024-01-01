Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,799 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Stock Performance

Masimo stock opened at $117.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.73 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

