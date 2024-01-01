Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 383.9% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 87,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after buying an additional 69,110 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.1% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 8,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $971,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CW. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW opened at $222.79 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $156.76 and a 1 year high of $224.74. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.13 and a 200-day moving average of $201.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.98%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.