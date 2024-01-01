Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 74.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 119.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 42.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 55.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL opened at $144.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.57. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $148.04.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.