Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 35.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 806.4% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 82,838 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 641,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,147,000 after purchasing an additional 98,576 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,672 shares of company stock worth $27,911,403 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $160.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

