Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,210 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,329 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 237.3% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 62,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 48.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 692,836 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $45,228,000 after buying an additional 225,669 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $75.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Barclays upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.