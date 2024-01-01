Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 14,474 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 281,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $846,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $3,923,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 572,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 107,051 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Bank of America upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 7,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $215,963.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,965. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PINS stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.