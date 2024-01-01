Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 148 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 35.0% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 58,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $356.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.36 and a 200 day moving average of $336.12. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.65 and a 52 week high of $382.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.00.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

