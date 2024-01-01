Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 313 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $191.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.19 and a 1-year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

