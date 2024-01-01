Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 372 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RS opened at $279.68 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $199.51 and a 52-week high of $295.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.26 and its 200-day moving average is $270.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

