Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 61,592.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Datadog by 70.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after buying an additional 4,296,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $202,877,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Datadog by 166.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,678,000 after buying an additional 1,565,400 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 30.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,367,000 after buying an additional 1,446,993 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG opened at $121.38 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,011.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.70.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $6,280,032.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,111 shares in the company, valued at $22,977,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $12,235,611.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,069,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $6,280,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,977,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,242 shares of company stock worth $72,213,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

