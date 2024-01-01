Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 28,823 Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth about $221,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 30.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $28.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 13.51 and a quick ratio of 13.51. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $39.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.96 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 7.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 258.07%.

RPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,168,829.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

