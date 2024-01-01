Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 3,263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $526.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $535.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.19. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a market capitalization of $486.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.64%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

