Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $66,334,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $74,152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after acquiring an additional 250,295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 203.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 225,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $31,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.36.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS opened at $152.44 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.69 and a 12-month high of $158.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.45 and a 200-day moving average of $137.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.