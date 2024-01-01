Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $775,000 Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $805,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $729,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 547,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,306,000 after acquiring an additional 159,021 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BYD. Barclays cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.18.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.7 %

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $62.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.40. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $903.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

